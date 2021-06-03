Anthony Ogogo Says He Took A Pay Cut To Wrestle In AEW

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Ogogo said that he is earning a lower salary to wrestle in AEW and actually took a pay cut in order to do so. Here are highlights:

On wrestling at Double or Nothing: “For me, it’s just nice to be back in front of a crowd full of people because my last boxing match was five years ago. It’s been a long time. I’m built, I was born for the crowd. I was born to perform in front of people.”

On his AEW contract: “I’m not even on a tier. I took a pay cut to do this. That’s how much I wanted to do this. I took a massive pay cut to do this. I’m on a developmental contract. I might be their first developmental wrestler. As it happened, I just developed a hell of a lot quicker than anyone thought I’d develop. The development is over on Sunday when I pin Cody to the mat, 1-2-3. Actually, I’m not going to pin him. I’m going to spark him out. I’m going to knock his block off. When he’s rendered unconscious, that’s when my development ends.”