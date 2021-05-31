Anthony Ogogo Says When ‘The Other Place’ Went Three Hours, He Stopped Watching

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Ogogo said he was glad Dynamite wasn’t given another hour and said he stopped watching WWE when RAW became a three-hour show. Here are highlights:

On Excalibur on commentary: “Oh my goodness. He’s really good. I had no idea how good Excalibur was. I thought he was good, I liked his voice, he has a really unique voice. But I had no idea how good he was until I sat with him and listened to the commands from the truck in the back. And having to do all of that while calling all the action. I was like ‘wow, he’s really, really good.’ And I only heard some of the commands; he had the big boy headset so he heard all the commands. So that’s good, Excalibur is good, Taz is really good. We had fun, we had a giggle on commentary. I learned a lot, because I’m a huge wrestling fan. I’m a massive wrestling fan and I got to watch wrestling with Taz, one of the guys who got me into wrestling, and Excalibur, one of the most knowledgeable guys in wrestling. So I learned a lot from a performance standpoint sitting next to those guys for six or seven months.”

On AEW Rampage giving more opportunity to talent: “I don’t really know what it means. I don’t really know the channels. I don’t know the networks over here, don’t know what they mean. I know they’re both Ted Turner, but I don’t even know. I’m going to pretend I know but I don’t know. TNT sounds cool, the TNT Title sounds cool. TBS I don’t know. I don’t know much about the channels over here and what’s a good channel, what’s a bad one. Ultimately I want a platform. I just want to be on TV each week, doing what I do, getting better as a professional wrestler, growing as an athlete, growing as a performer, and getting better. And once I smash Cody on Sunday, just go and hopefully win a shitload of belts and leave my mark on history, on this great industry. But I mean, the second show will be great because I know it’s really hard to get on Dynamite. We’ve got, Dynamite’s our flagship show, then you’ve got AEW Dark: Elevation and then you’ve got AEW Dark. Everyone wants to be on Dynamite. You see some of the names on Dark and Dark: Elevation, those are Dynamite names. Moxley, Kingston, those guys are wrestling on Elevation quite frequently. You’ve got guys like Angelico, Angelico hasn’t been on Dynamite for awhile and he’s been wrestling on Elevation. Angelico is actually one of the guys that’s impressed me the most. I knew he was good before I got here. Watching him close up and personal, he’s really good man. Someone like Angelico not being on Dynamite shows how stacked our roster is. So a third hour of TV will be great because it’ll allow talent to get there and get their reps in and become a star.”

On Dynamite not getting an extra hour: “We want a company of stars. We want a company full of dream matches between all of us. So the more we can all get over and the more time we have, the better. And I think it’s great that Tony Khan has gone for the third hour being a whole separate show instead of a three hour wrestling show. Because when the other place went to a three hour wrestling show, that’s when I stopped watching really. Or I stopped watching as intently, I don’t watch anymore.

“When I was going to make a bridge from boxing to wrestling I was watching all the wrestling everywhere. Because I wanted to become a wrestler so I had to watch it to know what to become. And when they got the three hours, I didn’t watch it as fervently because it’s too long. Two hours is the perfect time for a wrestling TV show. It’s exciting, it’s action packed and the third one hour show will be even more exciting. Even more action packed with all the same talent and half the time to fit it in. So it’s good, it’s going to be really good.”