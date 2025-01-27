wrestling / News
Antonio Banderas Appears With ‘Randy Savage’ In Super Bowl Commercial
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
Bosch have released a teaser for their commercial that will air during the Super Bowl, which features a Randy Savage lookalike. The Macho Man appears with Antonio Banderas.
Bosch said in a statement: “Watch as Antonio Banderas pries open the peskiest of pickle jars, much to the delight of his pal Macho Man Randy Savage. What does any of this have to do with Bosch’s Big Game commercial? Looks like you’ll just have to see for yourself… 2.9.25”
An actor and a professional-wrestling icon walk into a fridge. Pickles ensue. Donʼt miss Boschʼs big game commercial starring me, Antonio Bosch-deras. #LikeABosch pic.twitter.com/OYG0SjLgXS
— Bosch USA (@boschusa) January 27, 2025