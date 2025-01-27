Antonio Banderas Appears With ‘Randy Savage’ In Super Bowl Commercial

Bosch have released a teaser for their commercial that will air during the Super Bowl, which features a Randy Savage lookalike. The Macho Man appears with Antonio Banderas.

Bosch said in a statement: “Watch as Antonio Banderas pries open the peskiest of pickle jars, much to the delight of his pal Macho Man Randy Savage. What does any of this have to do with Bosch’s Big Game commercial? Looks like you’ll just have to see for yourself… 2.9.25”