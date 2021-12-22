Antonio Inoki Gives Update On His Health, Says He’s Fine

Antonio Inoki’s health has been a source of concern for wrestling fans this year, but the wrestling legend says that he’s fine. As you may recall, the 78 year-old Japanese icon was hospitalized back in March and underwent surgery in June. Inoki spoke with Tokyo Sports for an end of the year interview and gave an update on how he’s doing.

“I’m often asked that question, but all I can say is, ‘I’m fine,” the WWE Hall of Famer said. ”There are times when I can’t sleep … as with everyone. But the more I try to sleep, the more I can’t sleep. When the schedules overlap, they overlap, so I’d like to sleep well before that.”

He continued, “I was hospitalized repeatedly … Even though I’m here now, I’ve been cornered in a mysterious situation. I can’t get salt (meal). Because it swells. There really isn’t a handful (the amount that can be ingested). But the people around me are careful and (the food is) delicious. It wasn’t hot or cold because I couldn’t go out much. Well … in other words, this year was a good year (smiles).”

Inoki was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010.