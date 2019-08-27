wrestling

Various News: Atonio Inoki’s Wife Passes Away, Roddy Piper DVD, Running Man

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Roddy Piper

– WWE’s Roddy Piper: Getting Rowdy – The Unreleased Matches was officially released on DVD today. You can order it by clicking here.

– The classic film The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and featuring Jesse Ventura will have a screening on 9/9 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Yonkers.

– WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki announced the passing of his wife, Tazuko Tada, this morning. 411 extends our condolences to Inoki and his family.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Antonio Inoki, Roddy Piper, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading