– WWE’s Roddy Piper: Getting Rowdy – The Unreleased Matches was officially released on DVD today. You can order it by clicking here.

– The classic film The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and featuring Jesse Ventura will have a screening on 9/9 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Yonkers.

– WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki announced the passing of his wife, Tazuko Tada, this morning. 411 extends our condolences to Inoki and his family.