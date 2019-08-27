wrestling
Various News: Atonio Inoki’s Wife Passes Away, Roddy Piper DVD, Running Man
August 27, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE’s Roddy Piper: Getting Rowdy – The Unreleased Matches was officially released on DVD today. You can order it by clicking here.
– The classic film The Running Man starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and featuring Jesse Ventura will have a screening on 9/9 at the Alamo Drafthouse in Yonkers.
– WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki announced the passing of his wife, Tazuko Tada, this morning. 411 extends our condolences to Inoki and his family.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Kane vs. Great Khali at SummerSlam 2009, Why The Match Was Booked
- Braun Strowman Says His WWE Contract Almost Expired Before They Re-Signed Him
- Total Divas Season 9 Officially Announced: Ronda Rousey and Sonya Deville To Join Cast
- Braun Strowman Weighs In On Not Having an NXT Run, Vince McMahon Being Involved in His Character