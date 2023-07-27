wrestling / News
Anything Goes Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced an Anything Goes match and more for next week’s 200th episode of Dynamite. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* Anything Goes Match: Jon Moxley vs. Trent Beretta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
* Chris Jericho & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara
* Face to face with Jack Perry & Jerry Lynn
