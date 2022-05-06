wrestling / News

Apocalypto Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion

May 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW: Fusion 5-12-22 Image Credit: MLW

MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place on next week’s show:

* Apocalypto Match: Bestia 666 vs. Jacob Fatu
* MLW Caribbean Championship Cyclone Match: King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr. vs. El Dragon vs. El Hijo de la Park

