wrestling / News
Apocalypto Match & More Set For Next Week’s MLW: Fusion
May 5, 2022 | Posted by
MLW has announced two matches for next week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. MLW announced on tonight’s episode that the following matches will take place on next week’s show:
* Apocalypto Match: Bestia 666 vs. Jacob Fatu
* MLW Caribbean Championship Cyclone Match: King Muertes vs. Octagon Jr. vs. El Dragon vs. El Hijo de la Park
More Trending Stories
- New AEW Series On TBS Was Reportedly Greenlit Before WarnerMedia-Discovery Merger
- Brian Kendrick Apologizes For Past Antisemetic Comments, Talks About The Lesson He Learned
- Tessa Blanchard Comments On Rumors Of Falling Out With WOW – Women of Wrestling
- Booker T on Ronda Rousey Forgetting Parts of Her Match Layouts, Rousey Taking Losses Now