Apollo Crews Challenges Big E. to Nigerian Drum Fight At WrestleMania
April 2, 2021 | Posted by
Apollo Crews wants a special stipulation for his match with Big E. at WrestleMania: a Nigerian Drum Fight. On Friday’s Smackdown, Crews challenged E. to the accept the stipulation for their Intercontinental Championship match, which he described as “An ancient duel created by my ancestors for those who were wronged to get a chance to make it right.” The stipulation would be “No rules, no limitations, just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum.”
WWE has yet to confirm the stip for the match, which will air on night two of the PPV on April 11th.
"I challenge you to a Nigerian Drum Fight at #WrestleMania!"#SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEApollo @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/N0kqqUUIYT
— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2021
