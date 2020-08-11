wrestling / News
WWE News: Apollo Crews Crashes VIP Lounge on Raw, Mickie James Returns, Clip From Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair
August 11, 2020 | Posted by
– Apollo Crews came out to interrupt the VIP Lounge on this week’s Raw. You can see a clip from the segment below, which furthered the Crews/MVP feud as WWE heads into SummerSlam:
– Mickie James made her return to Raw and ran into Natalya and Lana, as you can see below:
– WWE posted a clip from Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair from Monday’s episode:
