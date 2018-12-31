wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Earns Intercontinental Championship Match on Raw (Highlights)
– Apollo Crews earned a shot at the Intercontinental Championship later tonight on Raw. Crews won a battle royal to win the shot at Dean Ambrose. You can see highlights from the match below.
The battle royal was announced after Shane McMahon denied Seth Rollins a rematch for the title. Several members of the Raw roster were involved including Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, Lucha House Party, Heath Slater, and The B Team. Crews last eliminated Corbin to get the win.
