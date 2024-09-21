– As previously reported, Apollo Crews picked up another win over Giovanni Vinci last night on WWE SmackDown. After the match, Vinci attacked Crews and said it was about sending a message. After SmackDown, Apollo Crews spoke to Byron Saxton in a WWE digital exclusive video commenting on the attack by Vinci. Below are some highlights:

Apollo Crews on Giovanni Vinci sending a message to him: “What was that message? What was the message, Byron? That he’s a sore loser, that he can’t take a loss? Two weeks ago, I beat him fair and square in the middle of the ring, and what does he does? He makes excuses, complain. Says he wasn’t ready. The bell rang tonight. Once again, I beat him fair and square in the middle of the ring. One, two, three. What does he do? He decides to attack me after the match.”

On Giovanni Vinci being a sore loser: “So, yeah, I think we’re dealing with a sore loser. But if I’m honest with you, Brian, I’m starting to feel, got this bitter taste in my mouth. I’m starting to feel a little angry. So you wanna send me a message, Giovanni? Well, here’s my message to you. This is far from over.”