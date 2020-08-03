wrestling / News
WWE News: Apollo Crews Hypes US Championship Match, Four Things to Know Before Raw
August 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Apollo Crews is looking forward to setting MVPO straight when they face off for the United States Championship tonight on Raw. WWE posted the following video with Crews arriving to the PC today ahead of his match with MVP:
– Here is WWE Now’s preview of Raw, with four things to know before the show:
