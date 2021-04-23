wrestling / News

Apollo Crews Set To Defend Intercontinental Title On Tonight’s SmackDown

April 23, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE has announced that Apollo Crews will defend his Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. The company has not yet announced an opponent for Crews, who captured the title from Big E at WrestleMania 37 with the help of his new sidekick Commander Azeez.

Here’s the full release from WWE on Crews’ title defense:

In the wake of his controversial victory over Big E at WrestleMania, new Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will put his title on the line tonight with the menacing Commander Azeez in his corner.

The brutal Crews stands as the pride of his Nigerian ancestors. Who will dare oppose him for the illustrious title? Find out on SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX,

