Apollo Crews Moves From Smackdown to Raw, Makes Debut Against Aleister Black (Pics, Video)

Apollo Crews has shifted from Friday nights to Mondays, facing Aleister Black in his longest TV match in a while. Crews, who has been a member of the Smackdown roster since last April’s Superstar Shakeup, made his debut as a newly-minted Raw roster member in a match against Aleister Black. While the match lasted longer than usual, he still ultimately went down in defeat.

Crews hasn’t been used much in his time on Smackdown, generally working dark matches. He had two matches on Smackdown so far this year, both of which were loses in 1:10 or less to Sheamus.

