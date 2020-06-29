wrestling / News
Apollo Crews vs. MVP Announced for RAW Tonight
June 29, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match for RAW tonight. Bobby Lashley will be in MVP’s corner.
Also scheduled for RAW tonight, Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio and contract signings for the Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler and Asuka vs. Sasha Banks Extreme Rules matches.
As always, 411 will have live coverage of RAW tonight.
After being suckered into an ambush last week, United States Champion @WWEApollo will have an opportunity at retribution tonight when he faces @The305MVP in a non-title match on #WWERaw!
— WWE (@WWE) June 29, 2020
