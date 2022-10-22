Apollo Crews On How His NXT Return Revitalized His Career

In an interview with Cageside Seats, Apollo Crews spoke about his return to WWE NXT and how he feels it has revitalized his career. He will face Grayson Waller at NXT Halloween Havoc tonight. Here are highlights:

On going back to NXT after a main roster run: “Everything just kind of stopped, you know? And this kind of happened to me before in my career, where something would happen and then it would kind of stop for one reason or another. And I just wanted to do more. I wanted to be a part of more. And I thought maybe if I could go back to NXT and kind of recreate myself and essentially almost start over, I figured that would be something good for me personally and professionally as well.”

On his run as the Nigerian Prince: “I’ve been very blessed with the opportunity. You know, I really enjoyed what I did with the heel character and being able to represent Nigeria, even though… the accent was one thing, you know what I mean? It is what it is. But that is a part of who I am. You know, those are my roots, and I wanted to represent that. I was glad that I got to do that. And not that it’s not part of who I am anymore, but we’re just taking a different approach.”

On the current NXT roster: “I can give props where props are due. Grayson Waller is a very talented individual. Carmelo Hayes is another one. We already saw Solo (Sikoa) get called up, you know, one of the guys that I was looking forward to doing some more work with. I mean he’s on his way to becoming a Superstar. Already is, you know, next is gonna be megastar for him. Wes Lee, who’s been around for a while, but gets to showcase his skill this weekend too in the ladder match. Lots of talent. The Creed Brothers, you know, some good guys down there. Damien Kemp, you know, there’s a lot of talent, lot of young guys. And not just the fact that they’re there, but they’re hungry as well, and they’re willing to learn. They wanna learn, they wanna succeed and they want to do well. They wanna take over this business, if you want to say that. You know what I mean? So it’s good to see, because you can feel the passion just by speaking to some of them. You know when it’s not upfront. You can feel that they want this and that they’re hungry and ready.”