Apollo Crews Out of Money in the Bank After Raw Injury

April 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Apollo Crews Raw

Apollo Crews is out of the Money in the Bank match on Raw after suffering an “injury” on Raw. During Monday’s episode, Crews lost his match with Andrade after he was ruled unable to continue due to suffering an injury on a splash.

It would appear to all indications that this is simply a storyline injury, though that is not yet confirmed. The official announcement reads:

Apollo Crews suffered a knee injury that left him unable to continue in his United States Championship Match with Andrade on Raw. Due to that injury, Crews will no longer be able to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match on Sunday, May 10.

Stick with WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for further updates as they become available.

