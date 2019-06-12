WWE News: Apollo Crews Responds to Fan Praise on Twitter, Miz in New Fatherhood PSA, Stock Up

– Apollo Crews was grateful for the praise given by a fan from a recent WWE live event. Crews responded on Twitter to a fan who attended the Monday show in Reno, Nevada and called his match alongside Chad Gable against Daniel Bryan and Rowan a match of the year candidate:

– WWE’s stock closed at $72.94, up $1.43 (2.00%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.05% on the day.

– WWE posted the following video for Miz’s new Fatherhood.gov PSA, titled “#DanceLikeADad”: