Apollo Crews Says Anybody Can Benefit From Listening To William Regal

In an interview with Metro, Apollo Crews commented on the news that William Regal is on his way back to WWE after leaving AEW earlier this year. Here are highlights:

On Regal returning to WWE: “I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well travelled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it!”

On learning from Regal: “I think that that’s one of those things where you’ve got to sit back and look and understand how grateful you should be to have somebody like that being able to teach you on a regular basis. It doesn’t get better than that, right?”