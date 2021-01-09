Apollo Crews Says He’s Been Working On Improving His Promo Skills

In an interview with Comicbook.com, Apollo Crews said that he has been trying to grow his fanbase and has also been working to improve his promo skills. Here are highlights:

On wanting to be Intercontinental Champion: “There’s so much history behind that and so many great Intercontinental champions. I feel like I could be along there with that list of great Intercontinental champions. I don’t really take days off. I’m always working to get better. I’m always trying to improve no matter what it is, whether it’s in the ring, whether it’s physically, my body, my personal life, professional, whatever it is, I’m always trying to improve. So if I were to become Intercontinental champion, that wouldn’t change. As a matter of fact, that’s where the work would really just begin. It’s where you’ve got to even work harder, it’s where you’ve to push harder. It’s where you’ve got to wake up earlier. You’ve got to take those phone calls that you don’t feel like taking. It’s where you’ve got to talk to the people that you may not feel like talking to. It’s showing up dressed looking like a star. And I feel like I’m ready and prepared for that. For me, not that it seems like it’d be easy, but I kind of, just coming off the summer as United States champion, it wasn’t too long ago that I was in that spotlight, I guess you could say. So it seems like it may be easier to transition back into that then if I weren’t United States champion and I didn’t know what that felt like. That’s what I feel like I could bring, and that’s what I feel like I will bring if I do become Intercontinental champion.”

On improving his promo skills: “I feel like with the promos and stuff like that, that is something that I’ve been working on very hard. I want to be more entertaining. I don’t want to just be this guy who comes in the ring with some nice pair of tights and does some cool moves. You know what I mean? I feel like that entertainment part is a huge part of this business and it’s a huge part of having people, fans. Or, it helps with fans being able to relate to you. That’s what people really gravitate towards, is when they see who you are as a character. So I feel like that’s something that is very important for me to work on and for me to build a bigger fan base and for people to want to see me do better. That character work is so, so important, and that’s something that I’ve been actually focusing on a lot. That’s one thing that I’d love to be able to show more in 2021, is that side. That’s one of the things that I realized later where at first it was like, ‘Okay, I need to be disciplined in the ring. It’s in the ring, in the ring, in the ring.’ And then I realized, ‘Okay, that is not something that I should worry about too much. I need to worry about this other part of it, the entertainment part and show people who I am as a character,” Crews said. “So that to me is important this year, to be able to get out there.”

On missing live fans but enjoying the Thunderdome: “I cannot lie. The ThunderDome experience was so, so awesome. It’s such a different, unique, and we’re so blessed to be able to still perform. We were blessed to be able to perform through the pandemic and also give the fans…allow them to be able to still watch the product and give them something to kind of escape, whatever they need to do because it was a rough year for a lot of people. So I feel like the ThunderDome was such a great experience that I’d love to have a live crowd back. There’s nothing like hearing those cheers, hearing the crowd roar, and once music plays, hearing that live audience. I don’t think that feeling can be replicated no matter how hard you try, you know what I mean? It’s such a huge part of the business. That part, I do, I truly miss that. It’s one of those things that you realize, sometimes you may have taken for granted because now that we don’t have it, you realize how great it was.”