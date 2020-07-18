Apollo Crews Says He’s Grown A Lot Working With MVP

In an interview with TV Insider, Apollo Crews spoke about working with MVP and watching him as he first got started in the business. The two will have a match at WWE Extreme Rules tomorrow night on the WWE Network. Here are highlights:

On working with MVP: “Being against someone who has been in the business for the time he has and having the career he has had, I’ve grown a lot working with him. I’ve watched him and Bobby Lashley growing up. It’s awesome to be able to stand across from him and fight with him. I have tons of respect for him. At the same time, he’s trying to take something that belongs to me. I can’t allow that. I am the United States champion. That is my baby. We’re going to go out there and fight. The best man is going to win.”

On his thoughts on the new US title design: “I love it and can’t wait to bring it home and put it on display in my house so I can look at it. After Sunday it’s coming home to its rightful owner.”

On his match with Aleister Black earlier this year: “That was definitely a turning point for me. Before that any time I would come to the ring I feel people felt, “Okay, this is going to be over in a couple of minutes.” They wouldn’t think I would have that much time to show what I can do. That day I was in my car taking my two kids for a drive. One of them was two at the time; she’s now three. My son is one. I was driving them around so they can fall asleep at that time of day. I get a call around 11 if I can be at the PC [Performance Center in Orlando] that day. I didn’t think twice. Drove home. My fiancée, who is working from home and my biggest support system, watched the kids. I had this match with Aleister Black. I found out how much time we had and thought it was fantastic. I never had this opportunity to be in the ring this long to show what I’m capable of. It was great for both of us to go out there and do what we love to do and put on a great show for the fans. It was a turning point in my career. It went up from there.”