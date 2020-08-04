wrestling / News
Apollo Crews Crowned Undisputed US Champion, Rematch Set For SummerSlam
We have an undisputed WWE United States Champion following the title match on tonight’s Raw, as well as a SummerSlam rematch. Apollo Crews defeated MVP on tonight’s show to retain his title and put an end to MVP’s claim that he was the champion. MVP had been doing so since Crews was unable to defend the title at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules due to an inury.
Later in the show, it was confirmed that MVP will get another shot at Crews and the championship later this month at SummerSlam. You can check out some highlights from tonight’s match below:
What do you think, @Sting? 🤔#WWERaw #USTitle @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/cI0IYey4IK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 4, 2020
Learn to love it, Hurt Business.#WWERaw #USTitle @WWEApollo pic.twitter.com/8T2ptsYm4Y
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 4, 2020