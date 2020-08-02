wrestling / News
Apollo Crews vs. MVP US Title Match Set to Open Tomorrow’s Raw
– WWE.com has announced that Apollo Crews will defend us US Championship on Monday Night Raw tomorrow night against former champion MVP. Additionally, WWE has also announced that the match will kick off tomorrow’s broadcast on the USA Network.
Apollo Crews and MVP will battle for the United States Title to kick off Raw
Will the real United States Champion please stand up?
Apollo Crews and MVP will settle that question to kick off this Monday night’s Raw as they battle for the United States Title.
The storied prize has been clouded in controversy lately. Crews was originally set to defend the Championship against MVP at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, but wasn’t cleared to compete as a result of Bobby Lashley’s attack.
As a result, MVP declared himself the new Champion, even unveiling a new title.
With Crews ready to go — and likely fed up with the braggadocious MVP’s antics in recent weeks — can he finally silence his boisterous rival? Or will MVP solidify his claim to the gold?
Previously, Crews promised that he’d be coming for MVP once he was medically cleared. It was reported last month that Crews was out of action after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s Raw:
* WWE US Championship Match: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP
* Will Asuka be out for retribution on Sasha Banks & Bayley?
* How will Drew McIntyre respond to Randy Orton’s attack?
.@WWEApollo and @The305MVP will kick off #WWERaw tomorrow night as they battle for the #USTitle!https://t.co/X4h8qnZ6hY pic.twitter.com/tEc8HhQnId
— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2020
