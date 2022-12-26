Apollo Crews On What Led To His NXT Return, Taking Advantage Of the Opportunity

Apollo Crews has found new life with his return to WWE NXT, and he recently discussed how that came about. Crews made his return to the brand in June and recently headlined NXT Deadline against Bron Breakker. Crews recently spoke with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast and discussed his reason for heading to NXT, his experience on the brand and more. You can check out the highlights below:

On when led him to return to NXT: “so actually I was uh you know w were running for a while. It was like — I think I lost Intercontinental Title to Shinsuke on a Smackdown. And I think ev en before that it was like not really anything like I hadn’t even been on a PPV since I won the title at WrestleMania. And this is a side note, but Halloween Havoc actually this year was the first Premium Live Event that I’ve been on since WrestleMania in 2021, so a year. A year doesn’t seem like a long time, but when you break it down and realize that each month, it’s a lot that I missed out on.

“So I drop the title and then I was on the show Main Event, like just doing matches on Main Event. Which again, when I’m out there, I’m gonna go give it 110%, right. But at the same time, I didn’t come here to be the guy who’s wrestling on Main Event the show every week. I came here to be on Raw and Smackdown. I came here to be on PLEs, to be on the WrestleManias, right? So I didn’t see any of that happening, and when I asked questions it was kind of like, it’s nothing that I’m doing. So I’m kind of like, ‘Well, what is it what is it? What do I need to what do. I feel like I’ve done everything that I was asked.’ I never really complained about anything, I don’t really take time off, always in great shape, I always maintain a decent look. And I’m always consistent. I’m always consistent in everything.”

On going the chance to return to the brand: “I had made an approach and asked if there was a spot down here essentially for me at NXT. And the opportunity came about and here happened to be a spot available. And I was like, ‘Man, I’m 100% for it.’ It was one of those things where it was like, ‘Is it long term or is it gonna be short term?’ And I was like, ‘For me honestly, it doesn’t matter. I’m not gonna be — I’m gonna control what I can control. You give me this opportunity, I’m gonna come out here and kill it. If they bring me back to Raw or SmackDown two weeks later, so be it. If they bring me back in two months, so be it.’

“But in my head, I wanted to take full advantage of the opportunity that I was being presented with. Because essentially, I was presented the opportunity to kind of change the trajectory of my career and kind of really start over. Which not a lot of people get to do, where it’s just like, ‘Okay.’ Not that this stuff didn’t happen, but we’re almost like, ‘Let’s just wipe that slate clean, and we’re gonna start right here.’ And it’s like okay, we’re gonna work on what should have been done the first time.”

On his experience back in NXT: “Just being blessed with this opportunity to come over. Come down and help myself while helping other young talent as well, it’s just a blessing and it’s an honor. And I’m gonna take full advantage of this, which I feel like I’ve done these last six months already. And then whenever the time is right, whenever that decision’s made, we can get back — hopefully get back to Raw, Smackdown, get onto PLEs, get on the WrestleManias, the Royal Rumbles, Survivor Series, the SummerSlams. Those are the kind of events that I — that’s what I feel like everybody comes here for. They’d be lying if they told you they didn’t.”

