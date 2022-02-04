Apollo Crews Recalls His Experience Working With Triple H In WWE NXT

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Apollo Crews recalled being signed by WWE in 2014 and what it was like working with Triple H in NXT. Here’s what Crews had to say:

Apollo Crews on his reaction to being signed by WWE in 2014: “It was like, this can’t be real. At that time I didn’t think they knew who I was either, it was like why would WWE want me? It was always the goal of course. Not to sound arrogant, but I knew one day I would get there. But I didn’t think it would happen so quickly. I was going to Japan wrestling with Dragon Gate, Ricochet, and Tozawa, having so much fun. Then overnight it was like, I have a tryout. Next thing I know I am moving to Orlando.”

On his experience working with Triple H in NXT: “It was awesome. When it comes to anything with wrestling, his ideas, his mind the way it works, it is just a different level. So for me to be able to work hands-on with him, it was fantastic. He was always very open, he was easy to talk to, you could always come to him for anything. I feel like my time did get cut short in NXT, I think I was on TV for eight months maybe, it was really short. And, of course, when they tell you, ‘hey you’re going to come up to Monday Night Raw,’ the last thing you’re thinking of is, ‘no I want to stay here longer.’”