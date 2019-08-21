Apollo Crews on Expecting to Have Done More With His Career at This Point, Says He Trusts the Process

– The Wrap and Tony Maglio recently interviewed WWE Superstar Apollo Crews, who discussed the 2019 edition of the King of the Ring tournament. Below are some highlights. Andrade defeated Apollo Crews this week to advance in the tournament. The interview was conducted before last night’s show.

Apollo Crews on his WWE career thus far: “I wanted to come in here and shock the world, I guess you could say. I felt like I would have done much more at this moment in my career. But I’m still young — I’m about to be 32 in a couple of days — and there’s still a lot of time. I’m still very patient and understanding in how the process works. I trust the process.”

Crews on if the KOTR tournament being on TV instead of PPV diminishes it: “No, I don’t think anything’s diminished at all. First of all, the talent that we have, in my opinion, I think it’s the greatest roster of all time as far as talent goes.”

Crews on his excitement for the tournament: “There’s so much potential for these amazing matches with the talent that is matched up in the tournament, and I’m excited to be a part of it. Growing up watching ‘King of the Ring,’ I never thought I was gonna actually be in ‘King of the Ring.’ It’s a great opportunity for me, personally, because I feel like winning this tournament could help me get my career to the next level. Instead of being stuck in the same place, it’ll help me break past that plateau and get that kick-start to possibly skyrocket my career. I’m sure that’s how most of us are looking at it.”