Apollo Crews On Making Decision To Change His WWE Character, Embracing Pressure Of Being Intercontinental Champion

In a recent interview on Car Con Carne, Apollo Crews discussed making the decision to change his WWE character, the pressure of being Intercontinental Champion, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Apollo Crews on making the decision to change his character in WWE: “It’s the best decision I’ve made. For me, before, I would be on TV, I would be off TV. Nothing very consistent. But as soon as I made the decision, I was on WrestleMania, and I was in a match with Big E for the Intercontinental title and went on to win it, which is easily the biggest moment in my career. This year has been the best year of my WWE career so far and I’m really enjoying what I’m doing. It’s fun to really be who I am and embrace my roots…..easily the best decision I’ve made and I’m having a lot of fun and feel a lot more comfortable talking. I’m enjoying it and glad I decided to go this way.”

On the pressure of being Intercontinental Champion: “I feel like it’s big shoes to fill and a high standard that is held. I have to make sure I meet that standard. So much history behind the title and the last thing I want to do is let somebody else down or let myself down because if you look at the list of superstars that have held this title, most of them have went on to do even bigger things. While my focus is 100 percent on my current Intercontinental Championship run, I also look forward to the future for maybe bigger things to come. Through history, that shows that’s what happens. So we’ll see, but right now I’m enjoying my title run and don’t look to lose that title any time soon.”

On the return to live touring and performing in front of crowds: “So for me, when we were performing in front of Tampa at the ThunderDome, it was easy because Friday morning I wake up, take the kids to school, and I drive to Tampa and drive home the same night. Now I leave a day earlier, so I need to adjust to that and haven’t fully adjusted. Then from there, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and fly back Monday. Huge adjustment from what I’ve been doing over the last year and a half or so. It still has not fully hit me that we’re back on the road in front of fans.. Whether I’m watching Monday Night RAW or at SmackDown and see fans coming in, it’s still like, ‘Oh.’ For a second, you forget. But then when you go out there and hear them cheering loud and it gives you that, ‘Oh yeah, I remember what this feels like.’ And it feels good. It gives you a little bit of extra oomph to go out there and perform and be the best at what you do. They are a huge part of what we do.”

