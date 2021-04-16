Apollo Crews On Fighting Through Adversity In WWE, Becoming IC Champion, What He’s Learned About Himself

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Apollo Crews discussed becoming Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 37, what he’s learned most about himself in WWE, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Apollo Crews on fighting through adversity in WWE and becoming Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 37: “That is just the competitor inside me. That’s just the spirit inside me. Just relentless, you know? I want to keep growing. I want to make this title reign one of the best in WWE history. I want to make it a long and historic title reign, and I’m accepting all challengers. It does not matter who you are. I will fight anybody. I will bring the fight to anybody. Just like I expect them to bring it to me. A lot of respect goes to Big E, because he brought that fight. He brought something out of me and I know I brought something out to him that he never knew was there.”

On proving his doubters wrong: “Many would say I’m lost. Many would tell me I need character. You know, I can’t talk. Whatever it was. I don’t think many would assume that I would have won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.”

On what he’s learned most about himself during his WWE run: “I’ve learned that I’m very strong mentally. I learned that no matter how things are going, my attitude is always the same. You know, always positive and always getting back to work. That’s what I’ve learned about myself is that I never give up, I don’t quit. That’s something that a lot of times you can say, but when you’re faced with some kind of adversity or you’re faced with a certain situation, it can be easy to quit, but I’ve learned myself that there is no quit inside me. I strive to be the best. I strive to be the best me that I can be. And you have to keep going.”