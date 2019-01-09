WWE Could Be Planning Bigger Push For Apollo Crews

It was mentioned by Mike Johnson on the PWInsider Elite Radio Show (quote below via Ringside News) that Apollo Crews could be in line for a push soon. Johnson noted that Crews has been on TV more consistently since breaking away from Titus Worldwide and has been given chances to shine with his winning the “Fresh Start Battle Royal” and getting an Intercontinental Title shot against Dean Ambrose.

“They seem to want to do something with Apollo Crews,” Johnson said. “Maybe he’s on a slow burn because he is going to be entering the Royal Rumble. I feel like there’s a lot more potential to him and I worry that they’ve kind of used him so poorly that he’s never going to recover.”