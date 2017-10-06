Appreciating WWE Putting More Effort Into Brand Events

Since SummerSlam, WWE has seemingly put more interest into brand pay-per-views.

At No Mercy, Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Universal title against worthy challenger Braun Strowman. On its own, it would have been a major main event that could have carried the September show. Anytime Lesnar defends his title, it feels like a big deal, and Strowman had been heavily protected and well built in the lead up to the match.

But WWE took it a step further. They tacked on Roman Reigns squaring off against John Cena in a match that could have headlined WrestleMania. The match between Reigns and Cena was billed as a clash between generational superstars on the level of The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan and John Cena vs. The Rock. The difference between those two bouts and Cena vs. Reigns? They didn’t take place in front of less than 20,000 people.

Putting Cena vs. Reigns on No Mercy showed that WWE wanted to boost the profile of their single brand event. It was a move that lacked foresight given the magnitude of the match, but it was a clear indication that they wanted to make the B-level event feel like a Big Four special.

This Sunday at Hell in a Cell, they’re going to the special attraction well once again.

Hell in a Cell is an annual event that has lowered the prestige of the gimmick match by the same name. The match never works as intended (a cell is designed to keep guys out, Kane broke in during the original match), but it became known as a barbaric structure where careers were shortened. Given that Randy Orton has now been in six Cell matches and continues to wrestle weekly, that theory no longer holds weight.

But this Sunday is no ordinary Hell in a Cell event. This Sunday features Shane McMahon.

Whether we view Shane McMahon wrestling as a big deal or not is almost irrelevant. Because Vince McMahon and WWE view Shane McMahon wrestling as a big deal. Ever since WrestleMania ticket sales spiked upon the announcement of Shane vs. The Undertaker, Shane has been looked at as a draw by the company. So, Shane once again gracing us with his stunt bumping presence this Sunday means that Hell in a Cell, like No Mercy, is not your ordinary B-level pay-per-view.

That theory has been increased further by the fact that Vince McMahon himself showed up on SmackDown to help promote the show. He not only showed up, he took a bloody ass kicking at the hands of Kevin Owens. Vince only appears on television for major moments. He felt building towards Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens match at non-Big Four event was reason enough to not only appear, but get busted open.

Looking further down the road, it looks as if The Shield will re-unite at Tables, Ladders, and Chairs at the end of October.

Instead of holding off the reformation of the group until Survivor Series, which would also be the five year anniversary of their debut, they’re doing it on a brand pay-per-view. Again, this not only shows a lack of patience to hold off something for their major events, it shows that they’re trying to put more effort into their B-level shows.

This change in philosophy is a bit strange given the current state of the company.

It’s almost unnecessary given that we’re in the Network era. Since pay-per-views are part of the $9.99 package, can be consumed at any time, and are the same length as RAW, it would make sense to treat B-shows like B-shows.

I’m not complaining about WWE putting more effort into making these events feel like a bigger deal, but they are setting a standard that I’m not sure they can maintain. If they hope to make every B-show on the level of an A-show, they’ll have to get creative with the matches they roll out and the wrestlers they bring back.

But as long as they’re willing to do it, we should all sit back and enjoy it.

