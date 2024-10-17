wrestling / News
AR Fox Accepts Ricochet’s Open Challenge For AEW Collision
As previously reported, Ricochet issued an open challenge for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In a digital exclusive, AR Fox accepted the challenge. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Top Flight
* Ricochet vs. AR Fox
* The Outrunners vs. RUSH & The Beast Mortos
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.
EXCLUSIVE: @ARealFoxx accepts @KingRicochet's challenge for #AEWCollision THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/MfitOXwmDr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024
AEWCollision TOMORROW
Stockton, CA
Ricochet vs AR Fox@KingRicochet laid out an Open Challenge for #AEWCollision & a former foe answered: @ARealFoxx! See these two 1-on-1 for the 1ST TIME in an #AEW ring! See it LIVE TOMORROW before it airs THIS SATURDAY on TNT! pic.twitter.com/XRJsIMjuW2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker On How Wrestling Is a ‘Different World’ Compared To His Era
- Matt Hardy Recalls Shane Helms’ Reinvention As Gregory Helms In 2006
- Nigel McGuinness Recalls WWE Rescinding Contract Offer in 2009, TNA Run Afterward
- Kurt Angle Recalls Getting Fined For Breaking Character, Early WWE Title Win