AR Fox Accepts Ricochet’s Open Challenge For AEW Collision

As previously reported, Ricochet issued an open challenge for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In a digital exclusive, AR Fox accepted the challenge. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Top Flight

* Ricochet vs. AR Fox

* The Outrunners vs. RUSH & The Beast Mortos

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.