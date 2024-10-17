wrestling / News

AR Fox Accepts Ricochet’s Open Challenge For AEW Collision

October 17, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Ricochet issued an open challenge for this Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT. In a digital exclusive, AR Fox accepted the challenge. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Claudio Castagnoli, PAC & Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Top Flight
* Ricochet vs. AR Fox
* The Outrunners vs. RUSH & The Beast Mortos
* Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr.

