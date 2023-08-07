AR Fox Reveals How He Almost Missed His AEW Contract Offer

In an interview with Talk is Jericho (via Fightful), AR Fox spoke about getting a contract offer from AEW and how he almost missed the email about it. Fox was signed to the company back in November.

He said: “They offered me the contract after the [Death Triangle] match. It was nuts, it was crazy. I couldn’t really say anything. I was covering my face, I didn’t know how to react. They did it like they were going to do a after match promo, the whole set up thing for me and then Lexy goes, ‘Oh, we just got word that Tony Khan is offering you a contract, what do you say?’ I might not have said anything, it just took me completely off guard. We just had got done with the match, I was trending on Twitter after that match.”

When asked if he called his family and friends about it, he added: “Yeah, I’m calling them, showing them, all of this stuff. I’m checking my email the next morning because they’re telling me it’s gonna come the next morning, cause they’re telling me it’s gonna come in in the morning or they’re telling me it’s on the way or something like that. They sent it so quick that I had missed it, and I kept checking above. I remember seeing it in like the middle of the night cause I just couldn’t sleep, it was nuts.“