AR Fox Officially Signed by AEW, Will Face Samoa Joe Tonight for TNT Title

November 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, it looked like wrestler AR Fox was offered a contract by AEW, and now Tony Khan has made it official. Khan confirmed today that Fox has signed with the company with the official “Fox is #AllElite” graphic.

Additionally, Khan confirmed that Fox will challenge Samoa Joe tonight on Dynamite in a TNT Championship Open Challenge. Tonight’s card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Open Challenge: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox
* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from MJF

