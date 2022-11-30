wrestling / News
AR Fox Officially Signed by AEW, Will Face Samoa Joe Tonight for TNT Title
– As previously reported, it looked like wrestler AR Fox was offered a contract by AEW, and now Tony Khan has made it official. Khan confirmed today that Fox has signed with the company with the official “Fox is #AllElite” graphic.
Additionally, Khan confirmed that Fox will challenge Samoa Joe tonight on Dynamite in a TNT Championship Open Challenge. Tonight’s card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNT Championship Open Challenge: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox
* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)
* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood
* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.
* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration
* We’ll hear from MJF
Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!
See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022
TONIGHT@TBSNetwork
8pm ET/7pm CT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TNT Championship Open Challenge@SamoaJoe vs @ARealFoxx
The new TNT Champion, the double champ Samoa Joe will defend the TNT Title in an open challenge against the newest signing in @AEW AR Fox LIVE on TBS TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/61MCCW9W83
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022
