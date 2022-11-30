– As previously reported, it looked like wrestler AR Fox was offered a contract by AEW, and now Tony Khan has made it official. Khan confirmed today that Fox has signed with the company with the official “Fox is #AllElite” graphic.

Additionally, Khan confirmed that Fox will challenge Samoa Joe tonight on Dynamite in a TNT Championship Open Challenge. Tonight’s card will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNT Championship Open Challenge: Samoa Joe (c) vs. AR Fox

* Best Of Seven Match Three: The Elite (0-2) vs. Death Triangle (2-0)

* Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood

* Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay A.S.

* Jade Cargill’s TBS Championship Celebration

* We’ll hear from MJF

Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE! See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pm ET TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/IpsAP0cP2w — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 30, 2022