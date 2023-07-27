wrestling / News
AR Fox Turns On Darby Allin & Joins The Mogul Embassy On AEW Dynamite
July 26, 2023
AR Fox is the latest member of The Mogul Embassy, turning on Darby Allin and joining the group on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Allin battle Swerve Strickland, which ended when Fox jumped the barricade and pushed Fox into the ringpost. Strickland got the pinfall win moments after.
Fox then celebrated with Strickland and Prince Nana, holding up an Embassy t-shirt to signify his inclusion in the group.
The newest member of the Mogul Embassy is AR Fox!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@DarbyAllin | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/UDd9CUZ4i3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023
