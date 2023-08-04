AR Fox On When He Learned About Heel Turn, Excited to Show What He Can Do

AR Fox turned heel and joined the Mogul Embassy last week, and he recently revealed when he found out about the plans. Fox appeared on Talk is Jericho and talked about turning on Darby Allin and joining the group. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On when he learned of the turn: “I heard about it a couple weeks before, everything was happening how it was gonna happen and stuff and I was kind of impressed because I love to know a little bit of what’s happening sooner rather than later, so that was really good. I had known about it for just a couple of weeks.”

On looking forward to being a heel: “I want to show, the boys basically, that I can do just as good as a heel. I can do all the spots and those get over and all that stuff, but I want to put the same amount of thought into a subtle, cut-off type [of style]. I want to try and show that I’m just as good at being a heel.”