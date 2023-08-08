AR Fox on When He Thought He Would End Up in WWE

– During a recent interview with Talk Is Jericho, AEW’s AR Fox discussed the period when he was working in EVOLVE and thought he’d end up in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

AR Fox on if he ever gave any thought to working in AEW: “You see, I thought I was going to work with them. I don’t know how, but I had got like six or seven people hired there [from my school] at the beginning of AEW, like three or fours years ago. Austin Theory is main one. Then other people that I trained, I trained Alan Angels, Dani J, Lee Johnson.”

On his time in EVOLVE: “Then EVOLVE was starting to work with WWE, so then they had all these guys from NXT come and they kept having them work with me like Mansoor, the Street Profits, I had maybe three or four tag matches with [them]. [They were] saying, ‘Do your thing, just go crazy. Run a bunch of spots, get this is awesome chants and stuff.’ So I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot. Maybe I could get a hand in working there.’ So that’s what I thought it was gonna be, and that’s like the closest I came.”

On trying out for FCW at 19 yeas old: “I did a tryout for FCW when I was super new, I think that was the one where they hired Tyler Breeze. Vicious, vicious. I was young, I was like 19 and I was dying.”

AR Fox officially signed with AEW in November of last year.