Arash Markazi Comments on Adam Cole Interview From NXT, Teases More to Come

Sports Illustrated alum Arash Markazi was on last night’s NXT interviewing Adam Cole, and he’s suggested that there’s more interviews to come. Last night’s show saw Markazi do a sit-down interview with Cole talking about what’s next for the NXT star after his loss to Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver. Markazi, who has also written for the LA Times and ESPN, posted to Twitter yesterday to comment on the piece.

He wrote:

“I grew up watching my favorite @WWE superstars sit down for candid one-on-one interviews away from the ring similar to the one I did today poolside with @AdamColePro. I can’t wait to do more interviews like this in the future with #WWENXT I grew up a WWE fan. I would watch every pay-per-view and my dad would drive me to house shows at the L.A. Sports Arena and even drove me to Las Vegas so I could be at WrestleMania IX. Tonight was a dream come true for me. I can’t wait to do it again soon”

