Arash Markazi Reveals His Adam Cole Interview on NXT Was Unscripted

– On yesterday’s episode of The Arash Markazi Show, Markazi discussed his interview with Adam Cole on NXT earlier this week. According to Markazi, his interview with Adam Cole that aired on this week’s NXT was “unscripted.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Markazi on his interview with Adam Cole: “Getting the opportunity to work with the WWE crew. I did a sit down interview with Adam Cole, one of my favorite superstars. After, McKenzie Mitchell talked to me about what that experience was like. I never thought in a million years that I would be on camera doing sit down interviews on WWE TV. Hopefully, this is the start of things to come. My idea, in terms of doing sit down conversations, we did it at a pool and you get to know these guys away from the ring and get to know their personality and showcases the storyline. I had a blast,” he said. “It was a surreal moment just to be backstage. We pre-recorded the sit down, obviously. After the show was over, they asked to do a chat with McKenzie. Hopefully, it’s the start of something big in the future and when I’m out in Florida, we can do more of that.”

On the interview not having a script and the direction they had for the segment: “The plan is for me to be who I am, they’re not going to give me a new name or anything. They wanted me to talk to [Adam] just like he’s about to go into a game. The instruction I got, there was no script, the instruction was, ‘How would you talk to him if he was a player like LeBron James going into a game?’ I respect the fact that they want to go back to that authenticity. These guys have amazing stories. I thought it was fun. I was wondering if he was really upset.”