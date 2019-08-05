wrestling / News
WWE News: Arby’s Congratulates Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch on WWE 2K20 Cover, WWE Fan On ESPN Fan Stories
– Arby’s is excited for WWE 2K20, and took to Twitter to congratulate the two cover stars in Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. You can see the post below, with the restaurant sharing a pic of the two done in Arby’s sauce:
Congrats to our two favorite top guys. #WWE2K20 pic.twitter.com/1b82X8421S
— Arby's (@Arbys) August 5, 2019
– WWE superfan Lindsey Kelk is the focus of the latest ESPN Fan Stories episode. You can see the video below, which is titled “All Hail the Queen” and described by WWE.com as follows:
“All Hail the Queen,” a two-minute short film directed by Katelyn Howes and Melissa Johnson and produced by an all-female team, traces Lindsey’s English mining-town origins to her eventual rise as a novelist and powerlifter, with her WWE fandom as both the through-line of her story and cornerstone of her body-positive outlook. It also takes a look at Lindsey’s trip to WrestleMania 35, which featured the first women’s main event in the show’s history.
