Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds
– Arby’s has targeted Jon Moxley for its latest viral post, painting a portrait of him in Arby’s sauce. You can see the post below, in which the fast food chain shared a picture of their interpretaion of Moxley with the caption “This is a guy who doesn’t have an off switch.”
Moxley’s wife Renee Young replied and said Moxley is a “Roast beef sandwich afficianado” who will be pleased, leading to another response from Arby’s:
This is a guy who doesn't have an off switch. pic.twitter.com/FK1qY8PmUy
— Arby's (@Arbys) June 28, 2019
He will be pleased. Roast beef sandwich afficianado. pic.twitter.com/c38RRi58Eh
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2019
Just saying.. pic.twitter.com/JWYPKB3es7
— Arby's (@Arbys) June 28, 2019
