Arby’s Shares Special Sauce Portrait of Jon Moxley, Renee Young Responds

June 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley AEW Double or Nothing 1

– Arby’s has targeted Jon Moxley for its latest viral post, painting a portrait of him in Arby’s sauce. You can see the post below, in which the fast food chain shared a picture of their interpretaion of Moxley with the caption “This is a guy who doesn’t have an off switch.”

Moxley’s wife Renee Young replied and said Moxley is a “Roast beef sandwich afficianado” who will be pleased, leading to another response from Arby’s:

