AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Rises To Eight-Month Bests

AEW Rampage saw a solid jump in the ratings last week, hitting the highest points since the spring. Friday’s episode scored a 0.18 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 566,000 viewers up 20% and 22% respectively from the previous week’s 0.15 demo rating and audience of 464,000.

Those numbers mark the highest points for Rampage since April, when the April 22nd episode drew a 0.19 demo rating and the April 8th episode did 600,000 viewers.

Rampage ranked #5 cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The College Football games on ESPN took the top spots with a 0.86 demo rating/3.539 million viewers and a 0.56/2.407 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.158 demo rating and 463,000 viewers in 2022.