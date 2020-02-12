wrestling / News
Arena Advertises Competitors For Elimination Chamber In New Video
The Wells Fargo Center has released a video advertising the competitors for next month’s Elimination Chamber. You can see the video below which backs the local ads from last night’s Raw that listed Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin, Daniel Bryan and Robert Roode battling for a shot at Bray Wyatt’s Universal Championship.
WWE has yet to confirm the competitors for the match, which will take place at the March 8th show in Philadelphia.
March 8th at Wells Fargo Center: Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will compete in an Elimination Chamber Match with the winner earning a chance to face the Universal Champion at WrestleMania!
🎟️» https://t.co/aFovgzUarS pic.twitter.com/3ewo5iBs2t
— Wells Fargo Center (@WellsFargoCtr) February 11, 2020
