Arena Advertising Matches For Extreme Rules (Possible Spoilers)

– The PPG Paints Arena website is advertising two matches to take place at Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh. As of now, the venue is advertising the following:

* Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

* Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

Also advertised as appearing are AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Jeff Hardy, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Asuka.

The show takes place on July 15th in the venue and airs live on WWE Network.