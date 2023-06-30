Arena Football Team Gets Name Partially Inspired By Ric Flair

A new Arena League is launching next year, and one of the teams has picked a name partially inspired by Ric Flair. Waterloo, Iowa will host one of four teams in The Arena League, and The Courier reports that the team will be the Waterloo Woo.

According to Executive Director of Experience Waterloo Tavis Hall, the team name is inspired by the city’s history of the railroad along with Flair, saying, “Part of that story of who we are is based on the railroad. There is that tie. We also like wrestling around here. Not just wrestling, but ‘rassling.'”

General Manager Bailey McRae added that the team’s stadium will have a connection as well, noting, “Who does not want to go into an arena that has one of the best echo effects in the world and just scream ‘Woo!’ every time something cool happens?”

The Woo will kick off their season in June of 2024. The team’s official website, which displays the logo of a wolf in a Flair-like robe, blond hair and sunglasses, is here.