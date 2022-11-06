wrestling / News
Arez To Replace Laredo Kid At PWG DINK
The official Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Twitter posted a last-minute replacement for Laredo Kid for the upcoming PWG DINK event, which is set for Sunday, November 6. Initially Laredo Kid was set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios Lucha Libre match. As previously reported, Laredo Kid recently required emergency surgery and PWG has now announced that MLW’s Arez will be taking his spot on the card.
You can see the updated PWG DINK card and the official announcement below:
*PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham
*Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey
*Aramis, Bandido & Komander vs. Latigo, Arez, & Black Taurus
*Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
*The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed)
*Shane Haste vs. Davey Richards
*Titus Alexander vs. Rey Horus
Unfortunately, Laredo Kid will not be able to compete at DINK. Arez will be taking his place in the Lucha Trios Match! A limited amount of GA tickets still available at: https://t.co/W1TeipsHfz
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 6, 2022
