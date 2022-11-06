Arez To Replace Laredo Kid At PWG DINK

The official Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Twitter posted a last-minute replacement for Laredo Kid for the upcoming PWG DINK event, which is set for Sunday, November 6. Initially Laredo Kid was set to join Black Taurus and Latigo in a Trios Lucha Libre match. As previously reported, Laredo Kid recently required emergency surgery and PWG has now announced that MLW’s Arez will be taking his spot on the card.

You can see the updated PWG DINK card and the official announcement below:

*PWG World Championship: Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham

*Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

*Aramis, Bandido & Komander vs. Latigo, Arez, & Black Taurus

*Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich

*The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Myron Reed)

*Shane Haste vs. Davey Richards

*Titus Alexander vs. Rey Horus