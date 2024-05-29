Argenis Announces His Exit From AAA

Lucha star Argenis has announced that he is exiting AAA. Argenis announced on social media that he would be departing the company, where he has been for 16 years.

The announcement reads (translation courtesy of Fightful):

“It is always difficult to start this kind of message, and I want to start by saying thank you. Thanks to AAA for these 16 years, where I met wonderful people along the way, with whom I shared more than just an adventure, many that I can call friends and some that I can call carnal.

Thanks also to all the fans for allowing me to share with them.

To Dorian Roldan, Maricela Peña, Licenciado Roldan, and Jorge Torres for helping Argenis reach many parts of the world.

Thanks for everything but it is time to look for my origins.”

Argenis last competed for AAA in a loss alongside Psicosis against Psycho Circus at their April 20th show.