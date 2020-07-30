Ariane Andrew Makes AEW Debut, Will Participate in Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Ariane Andrew made her debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and will be part of the Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament. Andrew, the former Cameron, appeared on tonight’s episode as Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero discussed the tournament. Nyla and Andrew will team up in the tournament, which will kick off on August 3rd on YouTube.

The tournament will consist of eight teams with a random draw, with all competitors drawing a color and teaming with their matching color. The remaining teams have not yet been revealed.