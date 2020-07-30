wrestling / News
Ariane Andrew Makes AEW Debut, Will Participate in Women’s Tag Team Tournament
July 29, 2020 | Posted by
Ariane Andrew made her debut on this week’s AEW Dynamite, and will be part of the Deadly Draw Women’s Tag Team Tournament. Andrew, the former Cameron, appeared on tonight’s episode as Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero discussed the tournament. Nyla and Andrew will team up in the tournament, which will kick off on August 3rd on YouTube.
The tournament will consist of eight teams with a random draw, with all competitors drawing a color and teaming with their matching color. The remaining teams have not yet been revealed.
Wait what, @ArianeAndrew is on AEW! #AEWDynamite #AEW pic.twitter.com/oD8xS99aZl
— Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) July 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker
- EC3 Says There Is A Good Chance We’ll See Him In Another Company’s Ring Soon, Describes His Interactions With Vince McMahon
- Nick Aldis Discusses If Another Match With Cody Rhodes Will Happen, Possibility of Working Relationship Between AEW & NWA
- The Miz Doesn’t Get CM Punk’s Heat With Him: ‘I Thought We Were Friends’