Ariane Andrew Describes the Differences Between WWE & AEW, How the Hate She Got From Fans Used to Bother Her

– WrestlingInc Daily recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Andrew recently appeared in AEW and worked the Deadly Draw tournament. During the interview, she discussed some of the differences between both promotions (WWE & AEW). Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Ariane Andrew on how the hate she would get from wrestling fans did bother her at first: “You know, initially it used to bother me because no one knows your story like what you’ve been through in your life. Because I feel like I wasn’t an avid wrestling fan growing up, it’s just automatically like, ‘you don’t deserve to be here,’ but again, you don’t know someone’s story, and I feel like it’s when you’re given an opportunity, [it’s] what you do with it. So initially, it used to hurt my feelings because obviously, I’m a human, and I know I’m a good person. Yeah, my character is a lot, but who I am as a person is a very caring person. But now I just don’t care because I feel like when you really truly embrace who you are and love the skin you’re in, you’re never going to please everybody, and when you decide to put your life in the entertainment world, you just have to know that there’s going to be people who have something to say and you just have to be OK with that.”

On how she dealt with those feelings: “I feel like as long as you know what you’re doing behind the scenes, your family loves you, your friends love you and the people close to you know who you are. You’re never gonna please everybody so you just gotta be like, ‘let me take it. Let me take all the hate. Let me take all the love’ because people who are telling you things that you could work on [or] what you could be, like, ‘ah, maybe I could do this better.’ I think it’s just about how people say stuff. That’s the hurtful thing because it’s like, ‘whew, that’s a bit much.’ Like how would you feel if I said that about you? And people don’t realize that being in the ring and slamming your body against wood for someone’s entertainment, I’m like, ‘you take your motherf–king ass out there and you go do it, and then you let me know how your body is feeling.’ OK? So thank you. Don’t come for me, unless I call for you.”

On the differences between WWE and AEW: “I think in WWE, it’s more of a competitive environment, where at the end of day, still, there’s only a few spots, but I feel like with AEW, it’s more of a how do we work together to make sure you put on the best show, and it’s not about who’s here or who’s there. It’s like how does everyone help elevate [each other] because even if you’re starting at the very bottom, you still need someone to be like, ‘hey, let me build you up because this is how it works. For instance, when I used to do track and field, it’s you against you. It’s like this is a team effort because if we don’t work as a team, then how do we put on a show if people are on different pages, and what I really do like is I’ve always been a huge advocate for equality and stuff like that.”

Ariane Andrew on Nyla Rose: “So to see someone like Nyla Rose and her position to be able to have that spot as a top person, like if you would have said that years ago, that would have been like no. I haven’t really seen that development quite yet in the WWE. Not to say that that’s never going to happen, but I feel like AEW has a little bit more of a broader scope. Even with the owner doing Black Lives Matter and stuff like that, and yes, it’s going to be controversial, but I think it’s also evolving with where the times are because there’s always going to be different chapters of life and you have to be willing to evolve. And even if you don’t agree, just to be able to hear, to understand instead of listening to respond.”