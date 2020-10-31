Ariane Andrew Joins the Roster Of ‘The Wrestling Code’ Video Game

Ariane Andrew is the latest name to join Virtual Basement’s upcoming video game The Wrestling Code. This will be her third playable video game appearance after appearing in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 as Cameron. She made appearances before that as a non-playable character. Here’s the updated roster for the game:

Men’s Roster:

Alex Riley

“Retro AG” Anthony Greene

The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)

Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Dead Bear)

Beer City Bruiser (of The Bouncers)

Brian Cage

Brian Hebner

Brian Milonas (of the Bouncers)

Brian Pillman Jr

The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)

Bull Dempsey

Cabana Man Dan

Caprice Coleman

Cheeseburger

Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG)

David Mercury

“The Pope” Elijah Burke

EC3

Eli Drake

Enzo Amore/rEAL 1

Facade

Gangrel

Grim of Grim’s Toy Show

Gregory Iron

Gym Nasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike)

Jason Cade

Jeff Cobb

Jonathan Gresham

Kevin Quinn

Kenny King

Ken Shamrock

Kongo Kong

Leon Scott

Lloyd A’noai

LSG (of Coast 2 Coast)

Luigi Primo

The Mane Event (Ringleader Midas & Blazin Jay Lyon)

Matt Morgan

Matt Sydal

Matt Taven

“Sick” Nick Mondo

O’Shay Edwards

Petey Williams

Raven

Rob Van Dam

“The Problem” Sefa Fatu

Shaheem Ali (of Coast 2 Coast)

Shawn Donavan

Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick)

Zach Gowen

Zicky Dice

Women’s Roster:

Alex Gracia

Ariane Andrew

Dani Jordyn

Delmi Exo

Gabby Ortiz

Holidead

Ivelisse

Killer Kelly

Lady Frost

Lindsay Snow

Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)

Shazza McKenzie

Solo Darling

Taynara Conti

Thunder Rosa

Willow Nightingale