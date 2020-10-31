wrestling / News
Ariane Andrew Joins the Roster Of ‘The Wrestling Code’ Video Game
Ariane Andrew is the latest name to join Virtual Basement’s upcoming video game The Wrestling Code. This will be her third playable video game appearance after appearing in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16 as Cameron. She made appearances before that as a non-playable character. Here’s the updated roster for the game:
Men’s Roster:
Alex Riley
“Retro AG” Anthony Greene
The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor)
Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Dead Bear)
Beer City Bruiser (of The Bouncers)
Brian Cage
Brian Hebner
Brian Milonas (of the Bouncers)
Brian Pillman Jr
The Boys (Brandon & Brent Tate)
Bull Dempsey
Cabana Man Dan
Caprice Coleman
Cheeseburger
Cryme Tyme (Shad Gaspard & JTG)
David Mercury
“The Pope” Elijah Burke
EC3
Eli Drake
Enzo Amore/rEAL 1
Facade
Gangrel
Grim of Grim’s Toy Show
Gregory Iron
Gym Nasty Boys (Timmy Lou Retton & White Mike)
Jason Cade
Jeff Cobb
Jonathan Gresham
Kevin Quinn
Kenny King
Ken Shamrock
Kongo Kong
Leon Scott
Lloyd A’noai
LSG (of Coast 2 Coast)
Luigi Primo
The Mane Event (Ringleader Midas & Blazin Jay Lyon)
Matt Morgan
Matt Sydal
Matt Taven
“Sick” Nick Mondo
O’Shay Edwards
Petey Williams
Raven
Rob Van Dam
“The Problem” Sefa Fatu
Shaheem Ali (of Coast 2 Coast)
Shawn Donavan
Voros Twins (Chris & Patrick)
Zach Gowen
Zicky Dice
Women’s Roster:
Alex Gracia
Ariane Andrew
Dani Jordyn
Delmi Exo
Gabby Ortiz
Holidead
Ivelisse
Killer Kelly
Lady Frost
Lindsay Snow
Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo)
Shazza McKenzie
Solo Darling
Taynara Conti
Thunder Rosa
Willow Nightingale
I hope you're sitting down for this announcement!🥳🤯💪
Please welcome the talented @ArianeAndrew as the newest addition to the up-coming Independent Professional Wrestling Game "The Wrestling Code".#twc #TheWrestlingCode #wrestling #ue4 #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/nRXj4U8juv
— Virtual Basement® (@VirtualBasement) October 30, 2020
