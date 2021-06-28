Ariane Andrew On If ‘Melina vs. Alicia Fox’ Is Still Her Favorite Match

Ariane Andrew became a meme in the wrestling fandom after her appearance on Tough Enough in 2011 when she said her favorite wrestling match was “the one with Melina and Alicia Fox.” In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Andrew spoke about if that’s still her favorite match and the criticism she received from choosing it. Here are highlights:

On the similarities between music and wrestling: “Well, let’s be honest, the wrestling culture, we can’t compare the two. It’s a different beast. I guess with wrestling, you’re not really doing a collaboration. Who you work with is who you work with, depending on who you’re signed with. If you’re on the independent circuit, you’re kind of collabing, but it’s two different worlds. What I will say though, before I dive into that, is I just have to give major props for being in wrestling and doing WWE because it’s taught me so much, and I feel like I wouldn’t be where I’m at today if I didn’t have that opportunity. It teaches you so much. Unless you just crumble up and die after, it teaches you how to be a business person and how to be really strong, and don’t take ‘no’ personally and just keep pushing through. If someone says no, or something doesn’t work out, no big deal. It’s cool. There’s a bigger opportunity knocking, but when it comes to music, I think it’s more a vibe. The girl that I actually did the feature on she was on our show. I felt like I’d known her for years just as we were talking on our interview. It was as if we were friends, and that’s how we connected. I think a lot of times two things are intertwined. You meet people from the past or a friend of a friend, and sometimes if there’s a connection, you are like, ‘Well, let’s do X, Y and Z together,’ but that’s not just with me. I think that’s with anything in life. You meet the right people. You connect with people. You never know where life will take you.”

On having a psychology degree: “I am, and it’s funny because I know I have a high pitched voice, or people look at me and think I can be a little slow sometimes, just like pinning Naomi on her stomach. Let’s just bring it up.”

On saying her favorite match was Melina vs. Alicia Fox: “It’s something that I said, and I stand with what I said at the time. I was new to wrestling. It’s crazy how there’s so many people who are in WWE, and still today, who were never wrestling fans, but somehow, some way for me saying that that’s my favorite match, I get so much s**t. And you know what, I’m gonna own it because at that time, that’s where I was at, and that’s who I resonated with. When I watched that match and being new to wrestling, I really liked that match. Come on, there’s so many amazing matches that have been out since that, but I feel like if I say that, then it’s gonna be like, ‘Oh, well, you’re trying to make up.’ So you know what, I’m not gonna say that’s my favorite match of all time now, but at that time, that’s what I was feeling.”